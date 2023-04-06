NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) will remain on deployment for longer than initially planned, according to published reports.

The carrier left its homeport of Norfolk in August.

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

The Navy Times reports the carrier will remain at sea two months longer than scheduled, which means it is now expected to return to Hampton Roads in early May. A Pentagon spokeswoman confirmed to reporters Monday that Bush was moved closer to Syria as a precaution following last month’s attacks on U.S. forces there, according to reports. U.S. officials say the attacks were conducted by Iranian-backed militants. Six service members were injured and an American contractor was killed.

WAVY reached out to the Navy for a statement about the decision to extend the deployment. This article will be updated when we receive it.