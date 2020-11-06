Report: Two Virginia men taken into custody in possible plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) — Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being tallied in Philadelphia, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

Sources tell WCAU that police were told the two men may have been armed but police have not confirmed on the record that any weapons were found.

Police have not identified the men, and they have not been charged at this time. They also have not confirmed if any weapons were found.

The law enforcement officials say the two men came from Virginia and were driving a silver colored Hummer truck.

This comes as ballots are still being counted in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as citizens wait to see who will be the next President of the United States.

