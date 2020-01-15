Report: Baylor targeting Justin Fuente as next football coach

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami , Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WAVY) — When Matt Rhule stepped down as head coach at Baylor for the Carolina Panthers head job, it set off a potential domino of effects that could be felt here in the Commonwealth.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Baylor is targeting Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente as its next head football coach.

Thamel reports that an in-person interview between Baylor officials and Fuente is set to happen within 24 hours.

Fuente, who is from Oklahoma, just concluded his fourth season as Hokies head coach and has gone 59-43 during that time (20-12 in the ACC). Bayor is located in Waco, Texas which is a five hour drive from where Fuente grew up.

Fuente is currently has a 7-year contract worth $30.5 million with Virginia Tech.