Rep. Murphy says President Trump approved FEMA funding to help Ocracoke after Dorian

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WAVY) — Rep. Greg Murphy says help is on the way for residents and businesses on Ocracoke Island devastated by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

In a post on Murphy’s Facebook, he says the Federal Emergency Management Agency alerted him that President Donald Trump approved funding to help those impacted.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s office also requested individual assistance.

Hyde County Vice-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Tom Pahl told 10 On Your Side Cooper had previously withheld the request for individual assistance until they provided more information from the ground.

The state is already assisting the citizens affected, according to a statement from Cooper’s office.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox got a firsthand look at the devastation this week.

I spent this morning on Ocracoke Island talking to residents, first responders, National Park Service officials and Hyde…

Posted by Representative Greg Murphy, MD on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10