CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been almost a month since human remains were discovered off Light House Drive in Campbell County.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, the remains were identified as missing Stephen Kyle Johnson, of Campbell County.

As we previously reported, Johnson was last seen leaving the Lee Place area, on foot, in April of 2022. As the search for him continued, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert in May 2022.

Stephen Johnson

(Photo Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

Over a year later, Johnson’s remains were discovered in the woods, off of Light House Drive, on the morning of Nov. 18, 2023.

The Medical Examiner’s Office told WFXR News that his cause of death and manner of death was ruled as undetermined.