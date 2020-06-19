We remember the past so we may light the way to the future

(WAVY) — Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in America.
It is a time to celebrate freedom for all.
The images from this past week illustrate our continued conversation about our past, and how it may light the way for the future.
