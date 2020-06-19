We remember the past so we may light the way to the future

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in America.

It is a time to celebrate freedom for all.

The images from this past week illustrate our continued conversation about our past, and how it may light the way for the future.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10