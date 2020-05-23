WAVY-TV 10 and United Way of South Hampton Roads team up to give back

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV 10 is the station on your side, we know COVID-19 has affected all of us in different ways.

For some, it’s been too harsh of a storm to weather alone. That’s why we’ve partnered with the United Way of South Hampton Roads for a special initiative.

One thing we know that’s been proven time and time again is that when there’s a need, the 757 comes together to meet it.

So, over the next five days, you will hear a lot about our “12 Hours of Giving,” and on Wednesday, May 27 it’s time to dig deep — if you can — to help some folks out.

Let’s get ready for 12 hours of giving Wednesday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. We can make a difference and show our hardest hit neighbors they have allies. We are all in this together as long as it takes.

“We are hoping that everyone in our community that has a job that has some income will support those in our community who are struggling right now,” said Michele Anderson, president of the United Way of South Hampton Roads. “We’ve had over 4.000 people to-date who have called the crisis hotline in dire need. One mom simultaneously lost three jobs. She went into the bedroom to call us because she didn’t want her three small children to see her crying but she was desperate and didn’t know where to turn.”

She’s not alone. We know there are many struggling with dilemmas they’ve never faced before. Besides parents in need, there are seniors in isolation. And the United Way estimates 30,000 more people who were once living paycheck to paycheck are now trying to stay in the houses they call home.

“It’s people who are looking for new resources to make sure they can pay their rent and we want to make sure they are heard and that our community is able to respond appropriately,” said Jarrett Brunny, the director of United for Children who is leading the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ coronavirus response. “We’re hoping this will be 12 hours to focus [on May 27]. It’s a chance for us to really dig in and show that we are a community that takes care of each other. We’re connected to a larger network of superheroes here in the 757.”

“This is not short-term,” said Anderson. “This is long-term for our community. We don’t know what the summer is going to bring, the fall or the winter. But we know there are going to be needs and so we’re just looking forward to everyone no matter how small or large your gift is, it’s the opportunity and joy of giving that we are promoting during these 12 hours.”

We know the need is great. And we’re believing the generosity in Hampton Roads is even greater.

For more information about the United Way of South Hampton Roads, click here.

