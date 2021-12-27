VDOT to temporarily close portion of Route 671 in Southampton County for bridge replacement project

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is temporarily closing a portion of Route 671 in Southampton County as crews continue to the project to replace the second bridge over Nottoway River.

Beginning as early as Jan. 3, contractor crews will close Route 671 (General Thomas Highway) to through traffic between Shady Brook Trail and Handsom Road following a seasonal temporary opening.



This upcoming closure is estimated to last through fall 2022.



The overall project consists of replacing the two existing bridges over the Nottoway River to meet current design standards, with the first bridge (overflow bridge) completed and reopened in September 2021. The improved bridges will consist of two 12-foot lanes with 9-foot shoulders, along with improvements to the bridge approaches and stormwater management facilities.



During the temporary closure, access will be maintained for all businesses and residents in the area.



Signed detours will be in place directing traffic to Route 58 (Southampton Parkway) and Route 35 (Meherrin Road) as follows:



From Route 58 east to Route 671 south:

Take the Route 35 (Meherrin Road) exit

Turn right to proceed south

From Route 58 west to Route 671 south:

Take the Route 35 (Meherrin Road) exit

Turn left to proceed south

Traveling Route 671 north:

Take Route 35 to the Route 58 interchange

Proceed to the right for Route 58 east

All construction schedules are pending, due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. To learn more about this project, CLICK HERE.