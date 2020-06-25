Upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads | Week of June 21

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters gather at Fort Monroe in Hampton Friday evening (WAVY photo/Geena Arevalo)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the country has its the fifth week of protests over the death of George Floyd and racial injustice, demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.

Here are the upcoming protests this week that WAVY is aware of:

Friday | June 26

  • Newport News: Greater Hilton Area residents in support of Black Lives Matter will gather at the Confederate monument “Johnny Rebel” in Denbigh at 5 p.m. Friday to “voice their support for the immediate removal of the symbol of hatred and bigotry.”

Saturday | June 27

  • Chesapeake: Unity in the Community will begin at noon at Limitless Church, 625 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake.

Sunday | June 28

  • Ocracoke: Ocracoke March for Justice will be held at the north end of the village near the dump starting at 5 p.m. The peaceful march will go from the north end to the Ocracoke Community Square docks. At the docks, attendees will gather for music, speakers and 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of George Floyd.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10