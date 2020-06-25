Upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads | Week of June 21

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the country has its the fifth week of protests over the death of George Floyd and racial injustice, demonstrations continue across the nation — including throughout Hampton Roads.
Here are the upcoming protests this week that WAVY is aware of:
Friday | June 26
- Newport News: Greater Hilton Area residents in support of Black Lives Matter will gather at the Confederate monument “Johnny Rebel” in Denbigh at 5 p.m. Friday to “voice their support for the immediate removal of the symbol of hatred and bigotry.”
Saturday | June 27
- Chesapeake: Unity in the Community will begin at noon at Limitless Church, 625 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake.
Sunday | June 28
- Ocracoke: Ocracoke March for Justice will be held at the north end of the village near the dump starting at 5 p.m. The peaceful march will go from the north end to the Ocracoke Community Square docks. At the docks, attendees will gather for music, speakers and 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of George Floyd.
