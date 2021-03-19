‘Until something tragic happens like this … then it becomes top news’: Local Asian American leaders reflect on attacks at Atlanta-area massage parlors

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young’s Asian Massage Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Asian Americans, already worn down by a year of racist attacks fueled by the pandemic, are reeling but trying to find a path forward in the wake of the horrific shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that left eight people dead, most of them Asian women. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The deadly virus was first identified in Wuhan, China. Then, President Donald Trump, during his 2020 campaign — and even this week — called it the “China Virus” and other terminology many consider a racial slur.

The founder of the local Asian American Alliance is sad and angered by the events of the past year across the country and here in Hampton Roads. Petula says hate-filled attacks against Asians since the pandemic began have been largely ignored by the media — until now.

This week, a 21-year-old man opened fire on two Atlanta-area massage parlors. Eight people, most of them Asian women, were killed in the violence.

“Until something tragic happens like this — a massive shooting — then it becomes top news,” said Petula Moy, who immigrated to the United States with her family in the 1970s.

Unlike the rash of attacks on Asians in San Francisco and New York, she recalls only one incident in the past year in Hampton Roads in which an Asian was the victim of an apparent hate crime.

“The only thing that I heard was last year on the news that a Chinese restaurant owner was being attacked,” said Petula Moy. Moyo referenced a crime 10 On Your Side uncovered in April of last year when someone opened the doors of a Chesapeake Chinese restaurant, threw liquid on the owner, and vandalized a car.

Moy says Trump bears responsibility as just under 4,000 Asians and Pacific Islanders have been attacked in hate crimes across the country in the past year.

“Some Americans think that it [the virus] originated from China and the Asian Americans in the United States are the ones to blame,” said Moy.

And, Moy says the suspect’s reported blame on sex addiction in the spa slayings is not credible.

“Using sex addition may be an attractive headline but I don’t think they should assume this without fully investigating,” said Moy.

“To me it is targeted. Why all three are Asian-owned spas ?” said Moy.

As President Joe Biden vows to stop the attacks, another leader in the local Asian community is thankful for the people of Hampton Roads who offered help when an elderly Chinese woman went missing last month from her home in Virginia Beach.

After four days of searching the 76-year old was found dead.

Dr. Harry Zhang is the former president of the Organization of Chinese Americans, Eastern Virginia Chapter.

“People are willing to risk their lives during the COVID-19 to try to save and search and rescue a missing elder from our community; so we show appreciation for anybody in this community,” said Zhang.

Late Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone reached out to the Asian and Pacific Islander community follow the Atlanta-area murders.

Boone wrote: “I want the residents and visitors of Norfolk to be reassured that the women and men of the Norfolk Police Department are here for you regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, and religion.”

Boone added Norfolk has not investigated a hate crime against an Asian American since 2013.

A group is also planning a candlelight vigil at the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse at 7 p.m. March 21. Those who wish to attend must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow COVID-19 protocols.