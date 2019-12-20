Two employers in Hampton Roads vow to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. Almost the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field has joined the labor movement driven by fast food workers to implement a federal minimum wage of $15. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two employers in Hampton Roads are planning to increase the minimum wage they pay employees to $15 an hour.

The Colonial Downs Group will raise its minimum wage to $15 at all its company facilities — Hampton, Richmond, Vinton and New Kent — starting in January. Minimum wage for tipped employees will be brought from $2.13 an hour to $9 an hour.

The group made the announcement Thursday.

“These men and women are tremendous individuals who, through their hard work and hospitality, have made Rosie’s true entertainment destinations. Our employees are the reason for our success, and we know this. Now, we are dedicated to ensuring that their hard work and commitment to our customers is rewarded, and that starts with their financial compensation,” Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Downs Group Aaron Gomes said.

The company has hired more than 1,000 employees at Rosie’s facilities over the past year.

Also on Thursday, Sentara Healthcare announced it would expand its minimum wage for Sentara and Optima Health employees in Virginia and North Carolina to $15 an hour by January 2022.

“We are proud to offer market-competitive pay and benefits to our employees to ensure that they are earning livable wages.” said Howard P. Kern, president & CEO of Sentara Healthcare. “As one of the largest employers in Virginia, Sentara is also working to support sustainable growth in the regions that we serve by providing competitive pay and benefits to our employees.”

Sentara has more than 28,000 employees.