Truist Bank steps up with $80k grant for local boys & girls clubs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — During these weeks and months when everyone’s making dramatic changes, kids have no doubt endured significant disruption to their daily life.

Just start with the fact that they’re no longer in traditional schools, but learning has to go on. And during that time, we can all still make investments in their future in a positive way.

As the Boys & Girls Clubs works to do just that — developing tomorrow’s leaders — technology is a big part of the plan.

A grant they just received couldn’t have come at a better time to help.

“Like schools, while our clubs are closed, we have adopted virtual programming opportunities to serve and engage with our youth members every day,” said Hal Smith, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula.

Good thing for places like the Boys & Girls Clubs, their efforts to add programming have now come with additional funding.

Truist Bank stepped up to provide an essential piece of the puzzle at a necessary time. They identified clubs nationwide that needed funding to provide virtual programming during the COVID-19 crisis, including clubs that are in rural, urban and suburban areas.

A total of $80,000 is going to Boys & Girls Clubs in Hampton Roads.

“This funding is critical as we invest in technology needs and additional resources to provide virtual programming that focuses on our core curriculum of education, career development, health and wellness, leadership and service, sports and recreation, and the arts,” said Smith.

It’s another example of the community coming together and doing whatever it takes to make sure all boys and girls can continue to cultivate critical skills with encouragement from adults who care.

