Traveling for Thanksgiving? Check out COVID-19 restrictions in states around Virginia before you get on the road

VIRGINIA (WRIC/AP) — Governors across the United States are tightening COVID-19 restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to surge – deaths in the U.S. from the virus are running at more than 1,100 per day on average, an increase of over 50% from early October.

State leaders are increasing restrictions out of concern that the virus will get worse because of holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving. If you need to travel in the state or beyond, review our list of guidelines for states surrounding Virginia before you get on the road.

Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.

Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians age 5 and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals age 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.

On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce new statewide measures to combat COVID-19 on Nov. 18

Mask mandate in place.

11 p.m. curfew or “last call” in place for bars and restaurants.

This is not, and will not be, a shutdown. Our economy is open. But today we are announcing significant, but surgical and targeted steps designed to slow the spread of the virus and protect our people.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged.

Bars, bar areas, night clubs and limited-service restaurants should seat tables and parties separated by at least 6 feet and limit gathering by unseated persons.

Bars and restaurants must end all dine-in service after 10 p.m. but takeout and delivery service will still be allowed.

Retail businesses, religious institutions and gyms must limit capacity to 50 percent, in a rollback to phase two levels.

Indoor operations for bars and restaurants will be reduced from 75 to 50 percent.

Restaurants are open for outdoor dining and indoor dining at 50% capacity. Bar areas are only open for seating without a bartender present. Tables are limited to six people.

Travel requirements are in place for anyone traveling into D.C. with the exception of visitors from Maryland and Virginia, people staying in D.C. for less than 24 hours or people going to DC for essential work.

Gov. Roy Cooper is tightening the restrictions on gatherings in the state. The limit on indoor gatherings is now 10 people.

in the state. The limit on indoor gatherings is now 10 people. North Carolina will also stay in phase three until at least Dec. 4, under the latest executive order.

People inside public and private buildings in West Virginia must wear a face mask. Only residences are exempt, along with people with disabilities and children under 9.

Private business owners should enforce mask-wearing rules in their establishments. Masks can only be removed to eat and drink.

According to our sister station WOWK, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered all public and private schools in West Virginia to be closed from Thursday, Thanksgiving day, through Wednesday, Dec. 2.

New restrictions go into effect Friday, Nov. 21

A new order will require wearing masks indoors and out when away from home. Masks will also be needed when outdoors if you cannot remain six feet apart from others at all times.

A traveler resting order will go into effect Friday, Nov. 20, that will require those traveling to Pennsylvania from another state to test negative within a 72-hour window prior to entering the state. Without that test, a two-week quarantine will be required.

New restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23

Indoor gatherings in homes must be capped at no more than 10 people.

Indoor gatherings outside of homes must be limited to 30 percent of the venue’s stated fire capacity, up to a cap of 50 people. This includes all events, such as weddings, funerals, services in houses of worship, performances, political gatherings and events in public spaces including fire halls.

Outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people. Up to 250 may be allowed with a plan approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).

Restaurants must operate at no more than 30 percent of fire capacity indoors, with allowances for additional outdoor seating.

Governor Carney’s order will also prohibit Delaware youth sports organizations, teams and venues from hosting or participating in tournaments with out-of-state teams, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The order includes a provision prohibiting Delaware teams from traveling across states lines for tournaments.

New restrictions go into effect on Monday, Nov. 23