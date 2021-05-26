Sentara Healthcare names Virginia Secretary of Finance as SVP and Chief of Staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Sentara Healthcare announced on Wednesday afternoon that Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lee Layne, Jr. will join Sentara Healthcare as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff.

According to their press release, he will begin his new position on July 1.

In his new role, Layne will oversee a number of Sentara teams including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation – Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences. He will report to Sentara’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard P. Kern.

“Aubrey is a seasoned leader in both the public and private sectors. His experience as a public servant and his demonstrated business acumen uniquely position him to effectively lead many of the Sentara teams at the forefront of the work we do outside of our hospitals to support our communities,” said Kern.

Layne has served as the Secretary of Finance for the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2018. Previously, he served as Secretary of Transportation under former Gov. McAuliffe from 2014 to 2018.

“Aubrey Layne has been at the center of every important action we have taken since I’ve been Governor,” said Gov Northam. “He has guided Virginia’s plans for financing public health, public safety, public education, and much more.”

For Layne, this is a return to Hampton Roads. Prior to serving in government positions, Layne served as President of longtime Sentara community partner An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News, Va., as President and Principal Broker of Great Atlantic Properties in Virginia Beach, and as President of Hofheimer’s Inc., which was based in Norfolk.

“I am excited to return home to Hampton Roads and to join one of the nation’s top integrated healthcare systems,” said Aubrey L. Layne. “Healthcare is changing fast in America, and so are the community’s expectations. I admire Sentara’s commitment to serving people, and I’m eager to help do even more. I also feel a deep personal connection: My daughter was born in what’s now a Sentara hospital, and Hampton Roads is my home. I look forward to joining a great company.”

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Richmond and received a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in International Business from Old Dominion University.