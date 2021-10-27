October marks 1 year since passage of Chesapeake WILD Act

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Good news for beachgoers and nature lovers alike: You may be seeing cleaner water in the Chesapeake Bay in the coming years.

This October marks one year since Congress passed the Chesapeake WILD Act.

It’s a federal program that will fund existing efforts toward conserving the Chesapeake Bay.

This means programs that are already working to conserve wetlands, restore habitats, and clean up our waterways will be getting a much-needed boost.

10 On Your Side asked Michael Slattery, a landscape conservation coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, what he sees as the future of the Chesapeake WILD Act.

“We will have a cohesive vision for where we will invest in forests, farms, habitats and heritage, cultural and history, and open space for the health and benefits of human communities,” he said. “So conceivably five years from now we will have a conservation impact on the ground of 40,50, 60 million dollars,” Slattery said.

Congress is expected to vote on the funding for the program next year.