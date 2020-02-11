Novel coronavirus creates uncertainty at the Port of Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus is creating uncertainty in the shipping industry — that includes the Port of Virginia.

Container vessel calls at key Chinese ports are down more than 20 percent since Jan. 20, according to industry information source, Alphaliner.

In a statement, Virginia Port Authority CEO John Reinhart said it’s too early to know the exact future impact.

“At this point it is too early to make any projections, but we are speaking with our customers to better understand their operating posture as this issue continues to unfold,” he said.

Fewer empty containers are being repositioned for loading in Asia, as everything from cell phone to automobile manufacturing has slowed down during quarantines.

As goods do set sail, there are some concerns about the spread of the disease.

10 On Your Side reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is the first line of defense in protecting our ports and people.

Lt. Amanda Faulkner told WAVY the Coast Guard routinely receives advance notice when ships are arriving at U.S. ports.

If any crew members have been in China 14 days prior — with the exception of Hong Kong and Macao — they must notify the Coast Guard immediately.

If anyone on board is sick, they are not allowed to enter the port.

If all crew members are well, the ship may enter but the crew must remain on board the ship.

As for cruise ships, Faulkner said if anyone on board has been in China the previous 14 days, the ship is not allowed in the port.

At this point, the Coast Guard has not turned any ships away.

Port officials and the Coast Guard both told WAVY News they are working together and with their shipping partners to address any potential concerns.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

