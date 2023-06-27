ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Navy firefighter who was trapped under debris at the scene of a house fire in Leonardtown, Md. Tuesday morning died from his injuries.

Officials said the firefighter fell through the first floor of the home on Deer Wood Park Drive.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River tweeted at 10:25 a.m. that it was one of its firefighters who died in the line of duty while responding to a mutual aid call in Leonardtown. A follow up-tweet said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Investigators said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that they were looking at the possibility that a lightning strike started the fire. There were strong storms in the area at the time it began, and the people who were inside the home said they heard a boom before the fire started.