Malls, department stores adjust hours, cancel Easter events due to coronavirus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Regional shopping malls and national retailers are modifying their hours to help curb the potential impact of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
On Monday, Lynnhaven Mall, Pembroke Mall and MacArthur Center all limited their operations to noon to 7 p.m. until further notice.
“There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community,” a release from Lynnhaven Mall read.
Malls and large retail stores have said the shorter hours will allow for more intense cleaning.
“Our cleaning crews have been increased and are working around the clock to ensure we meet and exceed the hygiene standards established by both the CDC and the World Health Organization,” said a statement on both the Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets websites. “Increased cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing occurs throughout the day, and throughout the common areas of our property, with a particular focus on highly trafficked locations, including, but not limited to:
- Mall entrances
- Restrooms
- Seating areas
- Play areas
- Dining areas
- Guest Services
- Strollers
- Trash cans
- Door handles/knobs
- Drinking fountains
- Charging stations
- Mall offices
JCPenney is the first legacy department store in the Hampton Roads market to adjust its hours.
“Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our associates and customers,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “With the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak being felt more each day, we want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus and keep our associates, customers, and communities safe.”
The arrival of the Easter Bunny, a longtime shopping mall tradition, has also been postponed or canceled most locations.
- Norfolk & Williamsburg Premium Outlets
- Mon-Sat: 11AM-7PM
- Sunday: 12NOON-6PM
- Lynnhaven Mall
- Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM
- Sunday: 11a-6p
- Pembroke Mall
- Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM
- Sun: TBD
- MacArthur Mall
- Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM
- Sunday: 12NOON-6PM
- Patrick Henry Mall
- Normal
- Chesapeake Square Mall
- Normal
- Greenbrier Mall
- Normal
- Military Circle Mall
- Mon-Sat: 11AM-7PM
- Sunday: 12NOON-6PM
- JCPenney
- Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM
- Sunday: 11AM-6PM
- Dillard’s
- Normal
- Macy’s
- Normal
- Kohl’s
- Normal
- Target
- Normal
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Mon-Fri 11AM-8PM
- Sat 10AM-8PM
- Sun 10AM-6PM
All properties report that each individual store or restaurant may have different operating hours and its best to call ahead or log onto their website.
Latest Posts:
- Malls, department stores adjust hours, cancel Easter events due to coronavirus
- Richmond Public Schools to remain closed through April 13
- AG Herring receives price gouging complaints as coronavirus prompts product shortages
- VB Town Center businesses shut down to prevent coronavirus spread
- Two shot, injured in Portsmouth Monday night