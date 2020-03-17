Malls, department stores adjust hours, cancel Easter events due to coronavirus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Regional shopping malls and national retailers are modifying their hours to help curb the potential impact of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

On Monday, Lynnhaven Mall, Pembroke Mall and MacArthur Center all limited their operations to noon to 7 p.m. until further notice.

“There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community,” a release from Lynnhaven Mall read.

Malls and large retail stores have said the shorter hours will allow for more intense cleaning.

“Our cleaning crews have been increased and are working around the clock to ensure we meet and exceed the hygiene standards established by both the CDC and the World Health Organization,” said a statement on both the Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets websites. “Increased cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing occurs throughout the day, and throughout the common areas of our property, with a particular focus on highly trafficked locations, including, but not limited to:

Mall entrances

Restrooms

Seating areas

Play areas

Dining areas

Guest Services

Strollers

Trash cans

Door handles/knobs

Drinking fountains

Charging stations

Mall offices

JCPenney is the first legacy department store in the Hampton Roads market to adjust its hours.

“Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our associates and customers,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “With the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak being felt more each day, we want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus and keep our associates, customers, and communities safe.”

The arrival of the Easter Bunny, a longtime shopping mall tradition, has also been postponed or canceled most locations.

Norfolk & Williamsburg Premium Outlets Mon-Sat: 11AM-7PM Sunday: 12NOON-6PM

Lynnhaven Mall Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM Sunday: 11a-6p

Pembroke Mall Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM Sun: TBD

MacArthur Mall Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM Sunday: 12NOON-6PM

Patrick Henry Mall Normal

Chesapeake Square Mall Normal

Greenbrier Mall Normal

Military Circle Mall Mon-Sat: 11AM-7PM Sunday: 12NOON-6PM

JCPenney Mon-Sat: 12NOON-7PM Sunday: 11AM-6PM

Dillard’s Normal

Macy’s Normal

Kohl’s Normal

Target Normal

Dick’s Sporting Goods Mon-Fri 11AM-8PM Sat 10AM-8PM Sun 10AM-6PM



All properties report that each individual store or restaurant may have different operating hours and its best to call ahead or log onto their website.

