Local sheriffs say they’re already using arrest, inmate guidelines requested by ACLU at state-level

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The ACLU of Virginia wants to make sure that people are not being abused during COVID-19 when they are arrested and put in jail, so the organization has proposed guidelines that it wants Gov. Ralph Northam to adopt as an executive order for every municipality in the Commonwealth.

Local sheriffs 10 On Your Side talked with say they welcome the guidelines, but they’re doing most of these procedures already.

Claire Gastanaga, executive director of the ACLU Virginia, says now is not the time for crowded jails.

“No one right now should be in jail if they haven’t been convicted of anything, if they are awaiting trial, unless there’s a clear evidence that they are a danger to another person,” she said.

The group also wants anyone with 90 days or less left on their sentence to be released if they’re non-violent. Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron says his policy is actually double the guideline, releasing non-violent inmates who have six months or less left to serve.

“We try to go ahead and get them released as time served or to put them on home electronic monitoring,” Baron said.

Virginia Beach jail has begun a 14-day rolling quarantine whenever someone is arrested and brought into the jail. It has also cut daily admissions from about 40 to about 10.

“I think we’re at the stage now where we can do the quarantine, and make sure people don’t come into the jail,” said Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle. “In fact, I think this is one of the safest places to be in Virginia Beach right now.”

Stolle says he has already released 176 prisoners who weren’t a threat and no longer needed to be incarcerated.

The head of the ACLU is confident that Northam will listen to their proposals.

“The governor is a doctor, and he is certainly a person who acts based on science and medical evidence, and that is a comforting reality for us,” Gastanaga said.

The sheriffs say they’re suspending their programs for people to serve out their sentences only on weekends, and also doing continuous cleanings.

Baron and Stolle both say releasing prisoners is a judgment call that involves sheriffs, city police, magistrates and the commonwealth’s attorneys. Baron gave the example of a larceny-third-offense arrest over the weekend. That’s a felony, but the person was deemed non-violent, so they were released.

“The violent offenders are staying in our custody whether it’s for murder, rape, robbery domestic violence, strangulation, those types of things,” Baron said.

By proposing the guidelines be issued as a statewide executive order, Gastanaga says Virginians will get fair and consistent treatment.

“We don’t think that people should experience the legal system differently depending on what side of the jurisdictional line they live on,” she said.

