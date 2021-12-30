Local police warn that celebratory gunfire on NYE can be deadly

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Every year, police departments across the country warn residents and visitors to avoid shooting their weapons into the air for “celebratory gunfire.”

It happens at the turn of the new year, Fourth of July, and other holidays. Sometimes it results in damage or property or — worse — injury to people.

This past July 4, a baby in Suffolk was grazed by a stray bullet. Police at the time said celebratory gunfire was likely to blame.

Portsmouth police on Thursday put out a news release urging people not to engage in celebratory gunfire. City officers will proactively patrol the city to address reckless shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve.

Police said every year, stray bullets from celebratory gunfire impact homes throughout Portsmouth.

“This dangerous activity not only causes property damage and endangers the lives of residents, but it also causes confusion and stress. The Portsmouth Police Department wants to remind citizens that stray bullets are never harmless and that celebratory gunfire can be deadly,” Portsmouth police said.

Police continued: “There are many ways to celebrate 2022 without endangering the lives of others.”

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.