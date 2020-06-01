LIVE UPDATES: Protests, demonstrations throughout Hampton Roads Monday night

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Planned demonstrations and protests sprung up throughout Hampton Roads Monday.

Groups are protesting across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Virginia Beach put an 8 p.m. curfew into place Monday afternoon. It will be in effect until 6 a.m. each day until June 3, according to an order from Gov. Ralph Northam.

WAVY has been receiving tips about various protests and demonstrations being planned throughout the region.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.

Here’s the latest:

8 p.m.: Barricades were set up at Virginia Beach Town Center by 8 p.m., although there were only about 10 people there at the time.

7:55 p.m.: All travel lanes and off-ramps reopened on I-264 at Military Hwy (exit 13B) in Norfolk.

7:40 p.m.: A group of at least 80 protesters marched down Military Highway in Norfolk Monday night.

Earlier, Hampton Roads Transit said it would not be running some Military Highway routes due to a planned demonstration.

6:30 p.m.: Traffic was stopped on Interstate 264 in Norfolk due to a planned demonstration, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

Traffic got moving again on I-264 east and west in Norfolk by 7:10 p.m. Off-ramps to Military Hwy north (Exit 13B) remained closed.

6:30 p.m.: Hampton Roads Transit routes 15 and 23 will not run the Military Highway Light Rail Station or any stops on Military Highway because the highway will be shut down between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Corporate Boulevard. The cancellation is due to a planned demonstration.

6:30 p.m.: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. they were working with Frankin Police to prepare for potential protests and make sure everyone stay safe.

5 p.m.: Protesters peacefully gathered at Target in Suffolk.

5 p.m.: James City County Police said they are aware of rumors on social media about looting and violence in James City County.

“We have had, and continue to have, additional officers on duty throughout the County to address any issues as they may arise,” police said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.

Latest Posts: