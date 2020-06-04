LIVE BLOG: Portsmouth Chief marches with protesters, NAACP plans gathering Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been a week and a half since George Floyd died while in custody of Minneapolis Police. Protests — many peaceful, some violent — continue across the country in the wake of his death.

In Hampton Roads, demonstrations have continued this week. Most of them were peaceful, save for a protest that turned into looting and property damage at Peninsula Town Center on Tuesday night.

Here’s the latest information on protests, and other relevant issues from Thursday:

6:30 p.m. — Virginia Beach dispatchers say there are reports of a peaceful march in the Kempsville area of the city.

5 p.m. — Norfolk Police released their use of force policy Thursday.

The document is already publicly available, but sent it in a news release Thursday in response to the death of George Floyd.

“I want the citizens of Norfolk to know the standard we hold our officers to,” said Chief Boone. It is the commitment of the Department and our officers to hold the highest regard for the sanctity of human life while providing police services. “In no way, shape, or form will any of these officers use the type of force, a knee on the neck, that killed George Floyd.”

Boone said the department does not teach any “knee on neck” techniques.

3 p.m. — The Portsmouth NAACP is planning to gather at the Portsmouth Confederate monument around 7 p.m.

2:30 p.m. — Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene joined protesters on Hampton Boulevard Thursday after the organizers invited her to join.

2 p.m. — The Virginia Senate GOP released a statement about removing a Confederate monument in Richmond. In that statement, the GOP made a comment on the death of George Floyd.

“Like all Virginians, we were outraged and deeply saddened by the murder of George Floyd. His brutal and senseless death has shocked the entire nation. We renew our commitment to ensuring our criminal justice … system is fair to all, providing protections to everyone from the unnecessary use of fore with ended Mr. Floyd’s life.”

The GOP also criticized state Sen. Amanda Chase in its statement.

Chase called Northam’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee monument “an overt effort here to erase all white history.”

The Senate GOP called her comments “idiotic, inappropriate and inflammatory.”

