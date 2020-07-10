Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Light the way: Breaking ground and seeing through barriers

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — We’ve come to the end of another week with continued concerns about coronavirus, and new challenges we face each passing day. Some of the images from this week once again tell us the pain we may feel now can’t compare to the joy that awaits when we put forth our best.

How often are we called upon to break new ground, with a golden tool that is individual ability? But that shovel moves nothing without initiative.

It is our dedication that yields green splendor from dust.

A wall of separation, still allows us to understand, if we choose to see through that barrier, which becomes a window to the soul.

But we must look outside of ourselves to realize full potential. Inspiration comes to those who choose to see. And you can light the way.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10