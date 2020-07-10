Light the way: Breaking ground and seeing through barriers

(WAVY) — We’ve come to the end of another week with continued concerns about coronavirus, and new challenges we face each passing day. Some of the images from this week once again tell us the pain we may feel now can’t compare to the joy that awaits when we put forth our best.

How often are we called upon to break new ground, with a golden tool that is individual ability? But that shovel moves nothing without initiative.

It is our dedication that yields green splendor from dust.

A wall of separation, still allows us to understand, if we choose to see through that barrier, which becomes a window to the soul.

But we must look outside of ourselves to realize full potential. Inspiration comes to those who choose to see. And you can light the way.

