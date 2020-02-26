Investigation: Funding plan could pave way for more frequent, extensive HRT bus service

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit has a big plan to improve its service, but it also has a roadblock other transit systems don’t face.

Unlike other systems, HRT gets no money from gas taxes, tolls, hotel room taxes or other similar sources. But it’s critical for thousands of residents to get to and from work.

“I ride the (route number) 13 coming from my house to downtown, and then I got on the 20,” said Steven Blunt, who needs HRT to get work from his home in South Norfolk.

“I depend on it a lot,” he said.

Blunt is one of as many as 55,000 riders who rely on HRT every day. In total, 73% of all HRT riders use it to go to work.

For HRT Chief of Planning and Development Ray Amoruso, it’s a challenge to deliver more frequent and extensive service.

“HRT, since its creation in 1999, doesn’t have any dedicated funding, and that’s a rarity in the industry,” Amoruso said.

Instead, it’s pay as you go for HRT’s six members cities — Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News. Their level of service is based on how much they can afford.

HRT’s Transformation Project looks further down the road than any previous plan: 10 years. Amoruso says it has an important over-riding goal.

“Give people high-frequency service on the core routes that serve the core employment areas,” he said.

The agency surveyed several thousand people, and the main complaint was not enough runs.

“(People would say) ‘The frequency isn’t there for me.’ If I oversleep one night, and I miss that bus, I’m waiting an hour and I’m in danger of losing my job,” Amoruso explained.

Here’s Amoruso’s message for the General Assembly: “Help us, lawmakers, help us get more frequent service.”

Del. Alex Askew, (D-Virginia Beach), says unlike previous efforts to get HRT dedicated funding, the timing is right for this one to get traction.

“There’s an appetite for it and I just think it’s our time to put a dedicated source of funding to something that’s really important,” Askew said.

So Askew and Sen. Louise Lucas, (D-Portsmouth), are working on getting a pot of money for HRT. Their plan would raise an estimated $20 million every year, paid for by higher taxes at the pump, on real estate transactions, hotel rooms, and transportation and shipping providers.

“Folks that are potentially going to be taxed (will have) input. We’re not imposing a tax on folks without letting them know or having a voice or a seat at the table.”

HRT’s drive for more frequent trips would emphasize where most of us work: downtown Norfolk, Towne Center in Virginia Beach, Peninsula Town Center, Oyster Point and Greenbrier.

“If (someone is) living in Chesapeake in Greenbrier, and they have a third shift job at Norfolk Sentara they may get to work, but they’re not gonna get home because there’s no service in Chesapeake after 6:30 (p.m.) at night.”

The plan would standardize service hours across the entire system from 5 a.m. to midnight, no matter where you live. In order for the Transformation Project to work, it will need individual cities to get on board with the idea of a single public transit entity.

“Let’s treat it as if we’re a transit authority that serves all six cities as if we were one city. All six cities have to agree to that thought,” Amoruso said.

Amoruso wants to see at least 12 to 15 riders per route.

WAVY News hopped onto a midday ride on the Number 9 that wouldn’t reach that milepost, with just three riders. However, the Number 20 along Virginia Beach Boulevard from Norfolk to the Oceanfront had 15 riders.

HRT says steering resources and emphasis to key routes will leave a challenge to serve low-demand areas.

“We’re keenly aware that we can’t leave it as a desert of transit services, but we can offer other kinds of opportunities that don’t rely fixed-route 40-foot buses.”

Amoruso says that might involve demand-based routes, where riders would order their transit by phone, online, or with an app. A smaller vehicle would transport people as part of a ride share to the nearest bus route.

HRT is also exploring the use of smart phones as a mode of payment, as well as tracking when the next bus will arrive — features that other transit systems already utilize.

HRT’s 10-year plan compares our region with several similar metro systems, including Richmond, Charlotte and Sacramento. Askew says if we want to keep pace, we need to pay the fare that’s required to keep moving forward.

“If we continue to build out and plan strategically, it will have a big boom in our economy, I believe, and business development.”

The funding proposal is currently in conference in the General Assembly. If it passes it would take effect in July of next year.



The provision that would affect most of us is the increase in the gasoline tax. If you’re paying about $2.20 per gallon, the price would rise about 2 cents per gallon.

Latest Posts: