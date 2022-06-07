SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) — A hospital worker is dead after he was injured by a woman who was allegedly trying to escape the hospital during a court-ordered visit, according to the Sumter Police Department.

On May 27, officers say Imani Cox, 27, was in Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation. According to police, Cox was trying to walk out of the building when security tried to stop her.

She allegedly became “aggressive and began to fight with employees,” police said. She reportedly hit at least two employees, including mental health technician Kevin Robinson, 30, who was struck in the groin.

Robinson got sick and became unresponsive, police say. After a few days, Robinson died. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm Robinson’s cause of death.

Cox was taken to a hospital in the Columbia area and, after her treatment, was charged with second-degree assault and battery.