Hampton Roads Transit gains new service provider for paratransit customers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Feb. 1, paratransit customers with Hampton Roads Transit will have a new service provider.

VIA Transportation Inc. is HRT’s new provider for paratransit services, which are services federally-mandated under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

HRT is hosting some information meetings so customers can learn more about VIA Transportation, as well as “some new technology initiatives” that they will provide as part of current services.

The meetings are as follows:

Those with questions about the transition should call (757) 222-6000.