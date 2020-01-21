Hampton Roads Transit gains new service provider for paratransit customers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Feb. 1, paratransit customers with Hampton Roads Transit will have a new service provider.
VIA Transportation Inc. is HRT’s new provider for paratransit services, which are services federally-mandated under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
HRT is hosting some information meetings so customers can learn more about VIA Transportation, as well as “some new technology initiatives” that they will provide as part of current services.
The meetings are as follows:
- Jan.7 – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – HRT, 3400 Victoria Boulevard, Hampton Facility
- Jan.8 – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – HRT, 509 East 18th Street, Norfolk Facility
- Jan.16 – Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Primeplus, 7300 Newport Avenue, Norfolk Wellness Center
- Jan.16 – 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Norfolk Mayors Committee for Persons with Disabilities, 7300 Newport Avenue, Norfolk Wellness Center
- Jan.21 – 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Denbigh Community Center, 15918 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News
Those with questions about the transition should call (757) 222-6000.