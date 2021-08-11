Hampton Roads NAACP to meet with police chiefs, city managers on recent uptick in gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads NAACP leaders plan to meet with local police chiefs and city managers to address a recent uptick in gun violence in the region.

The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday at 6 p.m. and led by Virginia State Conference NAACP Regional Vice President and Hampton Branch NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton.

The meeting is not open to the public.

According to an NAACP news release, the joint meeting is a response to “growing community concerns on the rise of gun violence across the region.” The NAACP said leaders from Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown, Norfolk. Isle of Wight, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Suffolk will be in attendance.

It wasn’t made clear in the NAACP news release whether information about the meeting’s discussion would be released afterward.

“This will not be a ‘check the box’ meeting, or an all-talk, or solutions session. We are convening our regional leaders to urge them to take action with an equitable and culturally responsive approach to address the epidemic of gun violence in Hampton Roads,” Kanoyton said.

The goal of the meeting is to “facilitate candid dialogue between NAACP leaders and law enforcement officials that lead to tangible outcomes and results.”

