Hampton Roads mayors to hold online forum Monday on youth violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mayors from Hampton Roads will be holding an online forum on Monday to discuss youth gun violence and how local cities are working to combat it.
The online forum will include Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, and Newport News Mayor McKinley Price.
Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a national network focused on eliminating violence in American cities related to African American men and boys, will join the mayors for the discussion.
Topics will include the impact of youth violence in the area and ways to prevent crimes. According to a City of Hampton news release, the group will also talk about the effects of COVID-19.
The forum will start off Youth Violence Prevention Week be held at 7 p.m. It can be watched on the Hampton city Facebook page.
In Hampton, the forum kicks off a series of city events for that week and is also called the Urgency of Now Symposium, which is sponsored by the city’s Office on Youth and Young Adults.
The city also provided statistics on gun violence from CDC 2019 data by The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence and The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence:
- Firearms are the leading cause of death for young adults ages 20-24, accounting for almost one in four deaths in this age group and over half of the deaths among young Black men, specifically. While firearms drop to be the second leading cause of death for the general population for ages 25-34, they hold their position as the leading cause of death among Black men through age 39.
- Young Black males (15-34) are especially disproportionately impacted, making up 2% of the population but accounting for 37% of all gun homicide fatalities in 2019. Their rate of firearm homicides was more than 20 times higher than White males of the same age group.
- Also in 2019, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens ages 1-19. Of these youngest victims, 44% were Black.