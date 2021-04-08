Hampton Roads mayors to hold online forum Monday on youth violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mayors from Hampton Roads will be holding an online forum on Monday to discuss youth gun violence and how local cities are working to combat it.

The online forum will include Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, and Newport News Mayor McKinley Price.

Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a national network focused on eliminating violence in American cities related to African American men and boys, will join the mayors for the discussion.

Topics will include the impact of youth violence in the area and ways to prevent crimes. According to a City of Hampton news release, the group will also talk about the effects of COVID-19.

The forum will start off Youth Violence Prevention Week be held at 7 p.m. It can be watched on the Hampton city Facebook page.

In Hampton, the forum kicks off a series of city events for that week and is also called the Urgency of Now Symposium, which is sponsored by the city’s Office on Youth and Young Adults.

The city also provided statistics on gun violence from CDC 2019 data by The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence and The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence: