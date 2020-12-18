First round of funds approved for HRT to create better regional public transportation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An initial amount of $13.7 million has been approved for Hampton Roads Transit to buy new buses as a part of an expanded regional backbone public transportation service.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission unanimously approved the initial drawdown of funding for HRT this month, HRT wrote in a news release Friday.

The funds will purchase 24 new 40-foot diesel buses that will be a part of expanded regional service, which will be called “757 Express” and is scheduled to begin in late 2022.

The buses should be ordered in February or close to that time. Orders can take about 18 months to be filled.

The “regional backbone” will create additional transportation infrastructure and consist of 13 regional bus routes that will connect the region’s major employers with high-frequency transportation service. That service will also run during the evenings and weekends, in some areas for the first time.

“This is a game changer for public transit and for enhancing the customer experience,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “It is a milestone for Hampton Roads. Expanding transit options will benefit the entire region as it begins to recover economically from the effects of the pandemic.”

757 Express rollout will start in Newport News and Hampton then extend to select routes on the Southside.

The first routes that will see the expanded service will be local routes including 101 (Kecoughtan), 112 (Jefferson Ave.) and 114 (Mercury Blvd.). It’ll also include more frequent stops at Newport News Shipbuilding and some Metro Area Express routes.

Routes with 757 Express will also go by common regional standards, so routes will begin and end at the same times every day of the week. Routes will have a bus every 15 minutes during rush hour and 30 minutes thereafter.

With the expansion for 757 Express, HRT expects to hire 290 new bus operators and “an appropriate number” of service technicians to maintain the fleet. Recruiting efforts are beginning now, HRT said.

In September, HRT had a ceremonial bill signing with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and lawmakers for a new law that, for the first time, gives HRT its own dedicated funding.

In passing the bill, the General Assembly gave power to the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission to disburse the regional transit funds.

Eventually, the bill could give about $30 million each year to HRT, which currently has an operating budget of about $100 million each year. That funding will help HRT create a core backbone network of transportation in a regional context, rather than a segmented network based on city and county boundaries and funding from those localities.

The state funding will also help HRT improve technology and enhance passenger transfer facilities that are anchors for the regional network. Some of those are “tired and outdated” and would have taken years to replace, HRT said.

The funding will allow HRT to add 623 new shelters, benches, trash cans, and lighting for select shelters.

While expanding the routes offered by HRT and making its services more regional is a positive, the agency also said having more buses will complicate storage at the end of the service day. Storage facilities for HRT in Hampton and Norfolk do not have enough space.

Therefore, funding will be spent on initial planning for a new bus operating division on the Southside, which will replace the Virginia Beach Parks Avenue facility, which is known as the trolley base.

The trolley base has some issues of its own and doesn’t allow for full maintenance on a bus.

“It is well past its useful life and the property on which it is located is too small to accommodate additional vehicles required by the regional core network,” HRT said.

Lastly, the state funding allows for design and engineering of the Net Center bus transfer hub in Hampton to a different spot. The new hub will have concrete bus pull-offs and passenger amenities, including shelters, benches, trash cans, and solar lighting.

For more information, visit gohrt.com.