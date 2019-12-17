Dominion Energy prepares for winter weather with safety tips for residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With the official start of winter just five days away, is the power company that serves Eastern Virginia ready for any possible severe weather?

Dominion Energy tells 10 On Your Side it’s prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.

The leaders with Dominion Energy want everybody to have a fun, safe winter season.

But Dominion also says it’s also important to stay vigilant, know your surroundings and how to keep your family safe.

“Safety is our number one priority — it’s our number one core value — so we want to keep everybody safe,” Mike Powers with Dominion Energy said.

Powers said now is the time to remind everyone the part they can play in staying safe when it comes to electricity. From tree limbs, to ladders, to car accidents, there is something residents should know.

“If you were to be involved in a vehicle accident, or you see someone involved in a vehicle accident where lines are down on the car, the thing you should do is stay in the car because your safe,” he said.

If you have to leave the car, it’s best to not touch the vehicle when you get out. You should also shuffle your feet when you move away for at least 30 feet.

This time of year can pose other specific dangers.

“In the winter time, the problem for us is the ice and the additional weight down on those limbs [that are] getting down on our power lines,” said Mike

Powers demonstrated in a Dominion video how wet tree limbs or ladders can conduct electricity when you’re not expecting it. The video shows Powers touching a branch and ladder to a power line, and a light blue electric shock enveloping the items when they touch.

“We want to make sure everybody understands the inherent hazards with electricity,” he said.

So whenever you are in a situation that could be dangerous, he encourages you to call 911 as well as your local power linemen.

“Our linemen are some of the best-trained out there in the world. They go through a 56-month apprenticeship program. They’re out there working to restore power, so if a car accident like that happens, they are going to get called. They’re going to come out to make repairs and make things safe,” he said.

To watch the full videos click here and here