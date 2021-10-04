DMV adding walk-in services on alternating days

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning Tuesday, October 5, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers will be able to schedule an appointment for service or opt for walk-in service on alternating days at all 75 DMV customer service centers.

This means walk-in service will be offered every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Service by appointment will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Hours vary by office location.

Resources for preparation, including individual office hours, can be found at dmvNOW.com.

Customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers.



Officials say walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times. For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced to allow for physical distance and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.