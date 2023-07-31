MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The pilot of a banner plane was taken to the hospital late Monday morning after his plane crashed into the ocean near the beach in the area of 40th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Cpl. Chris Starling of the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the crash to News13 and said the pilot was taken to a local hospital. It happened at about 11:35 a.m.

In audio obtained by News13 from Broadcastify.com, dispatchers reported that the pilot was the only person on the plane. First responders at the scene also told dispatchers that about 15 people were in the water and that they were using a wench to try to pull the wreckage ashore. Crews said the plane was in the surf about 20 yards offshore.

The plane was a single-engine Piper PA-18, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said the pilot was the only person on the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, according to the FAA. NTSB will lead the investigation. Authorities have already removed the plane from the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

News13 photo: Adrianna Lawrence

