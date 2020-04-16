2nd Hampton Roads Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Live Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A second employee of Hampton Roads Transit has tested positive for COVID-19.

HRT spokesman Tom Holden said the employee is a bus operator on the Southside.

They have been asked to self-quarantine.

“We are placing a lot of energy into finding other employees who may have had contact with this worker and asking them to self-quarantine as well,” Holden said.

It’s unknown how many employees have been sent home to quarantine because they came into contact with the employee.

The first HRT employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked in the light rail division. That positive case was announced March 29. That employee last showed up to work March 17.

The announcement came just a few days after the group issued a modified list of routes due to coronavirus.

