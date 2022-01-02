2 men dead following shooting during New Year bonfire party in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men died following a shooting at a New Year bonfire party in Prince George County early Saturday morning.

According to Prince George County Police, officers were called to a shooting at a New Year bonfire party in the 8600 block of Ellis Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, police found two men laying on a grass field with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 20-year-old Surry County resident Tramaz Tynes, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, 22-year-old Devon Clanton, from Dinwiddie County, was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, police say.

According to police, the crowd size at the event was estimated to have been over 200 attendees. People were quickly dispersing from the scene as officers were arriving.



Currently, no arrests have been made. This investigation is active and developing.



Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Wayne Newsome at (804) 863-1863, email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov or contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.