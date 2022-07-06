BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 16-year-old driver died following a sing-vehicle crash in Brunswick County Wednesday.

According to state police, the call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 16-year-old driver, and sole occupant, of a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Tanner Road at a high rate of speed.

The teen lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and overcorrected, striking an embankment.

After striking the embankment, the vehicle began to overturn several times, ejecting the driver.

State police say alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash. The teen’s family members have been notified of his passing.