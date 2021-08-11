10-digit dialing to begin September for new 757/948 overlay area code

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning September 11, 10-digit dialing will begin for residents living in the 757 area code as the State Corporation Commission (SCC) begins to phase in the new 948 area code.

The move is part of the February 2020 relief plan overlay approved by the SCC. During the next six months, local calls in Hampton Roads can be made with either 7 or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though you dial 10 digits.

The inventory of available phone numbers with “757” as the area code is expected to run out soon.

The 757 area code covers the vast majority of the Hampton Roads area including Williamsburg, Franklin and Suffolk in the west, and Virginia Beach, Norfolk and the Eastern Shore to the east.

The new 948 area code will only impact new numbers; existing 757 phone numbers will not change.

Beginning May 9, 2022, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 948 area code.

The SCC is advising residents to start practicing dialing phone numbers using all 10 digits (3-digit area code + the 7-digit telephone number). Beginning April 9, 2022, all local calls made in the 757 area code will not be connected if seven digits are dialed.

