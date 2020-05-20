Regent offering college classes for high schoolers at $75 per credit hour for summer and fall of 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University will offer early college courses for high schoolers at about half its normal rate during the summer and fall of 2020.

In a press release Wednesday, the private Christian university said early college tuition will be $75 per credit during the summer and fall. It’s usual rate is $155 per credit hour.

The classes are taught online, and available to high schoolers 16 and up.

All university fees are also waived with the offer, and Regent says the credits are transferable to most regionally accredited schools.

“Regent University’s Early College is a fantastic way for high-schoolers to get a head start on college,” said Heidi Cece, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “By offering these classes for only $75 per credit hour, we’re committed to helping high-schoolers earn college credits that are high-quality and affordable.”

Students needed to apply by June 15, with classes starting on June 22.

While colleges across the U.S. are concerned about the possibility of not having students back on campus in the fall, Regent’s student body is mostly online. About 80% of Regent’s roughly 10,000 students take their courses exclusively online, with just 8% of students (860) exclusively taking in-person classes in Virginia Beach in the 2019-2020 school year.

For more information on Regent’s early education courses, click here.