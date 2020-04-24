Redskins select Ohio State’s Chase Young with No. 2 pick

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft.

Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft.

He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles last season to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Young is Ron Rivera’s first pick since taking over as Redskins coach. Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down.