Redskins select Ohio State’s Chase Young with No. 2 pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft.
Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft.
He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles last season to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Young is Ron Rivera’s first pick since taking over as Redskins coach. Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down.