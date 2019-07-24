Redskins, minus Trent Williams, report to training camp

RICHMOND (WAVY) — The Redskins have reported to training camp, with one notable exception. All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams, however, failed to show up with the rest of the team.



Depending on who you talk to, Williams is either upset at the Redskins medical staff for the way it has handled him, or he wants a new contract, or perhaps both.



“Right now there are some things he has to work out, individually, personally, with his agent professionally, whatever that may be” coach Jay Gruden said. ” I don’t take anything personally in this business, I love Trent, I love what he’s done for this franchise and we expect him back soon.”



For those interested in attending Redskins training camp, here’s a primer of what to expect in Richmond when the team hits the field Thursday morning.





OPEN CAMP: July 25, Richmond, Virginia

LAST YEAR: Almost everything went right for Redskins on way to 6-3 record. Then injuries derailed their season. Alex Smith broke his right leg in gruesome fashion, leading to steady decline in QB play as attrition battered rest of roster. Defense that was ranked first in NFL early struggled to stop anyone. Losing six of final seven games didn’t cost coach Jay Gruden his job, but put pressure on for next season.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QBs Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum, S Landon Collins, LB Montez Sweat, WR Terry McLaurin, OL Ereck Flowers, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan.





IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Jamison Crowder, OT Ty Nsekhe, LBs Zach Brown and LB Preston Smith, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

CAMP NEEDS: Get healthy and figure out who starts at QB. Redskins were so banged-up on offensive line during offseason workouts that they prioritized 7-on-7 drills. LT Trent Williams’ uncertain status over contract hangs over camp. But primary focus will be on competition between Haskins, Keenum and Colt McCoy for Week 1 starter.

EXPECTATIONS: Redskins have been between 7-9 and 9-7 in Gruden’s past four seasons. Anything from 6-10 to 10-6 is possible given questions at QB and uncertainty elsewhere. Playoff appearance would be Washington’s first since 2015, but perhaps this is learning year for Haskins as rookie with big expectations of becoming eventual face of franchise.