Redskins hoping for some answers in preseason opener

RICHMOND (WAVY) — The Redskins open the preseason on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns and naturally a lot of the attention is on the quarterback position.



Head coach Jay Gruden said at least three quarterbacks will play on Thursday, including first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins out of Ohio State.



“It will be kind of cool to see him in a game,” Gruden said. “We’ll see how he does. We’ll see how he’s taken what he’s done on the practice field to see how it transitions into a real game situation.”



Colt McCoy and Case Keenum have been getting the bulk of the reps at quarterback.



Running back Derrius Guice missed all of last season after tearing his ACL as a rookie in the first preseason game. Gruden says Guice may or not play on Thursday.

“Whether he plays in this game or not will still be determined. We could wait another week or two for him but he’s ready to go. He’s explosive, done some really good things so far and I think we still could be a little bit more patient with him but he looks great right now.”

