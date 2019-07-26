Redskins face three-way quarterback competition

RICHMOND (WAVY) — Entering his sixth season as Redskins head coach, Jay Gruden once again has a quarterback competition on his hands.



Redskins veteran Colt McCoy will get his chance to prove he should be a starter, but he’ll have to contend with another veteran, Case Keenum and a rookie, first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins out of Ohio State.



Haskins is clearly the future, and Gruden has seen some growing pains with his rookie signal caller.



“He’s doing better,” Gruden said. “That is something that is a work in progress. It will be and it always will be.”



Haskins seems to be taking everything in stride as he tries to build chemistry with his receivers, offensive line and coaching staff.



“It’s been great having guys like Case – Alex [Smith] has been in the meetings – and Colt, the coaches. Just being able to pick their brains every day,” Haskins said. “I will do everything I can do to find little things to keep getting better.”

