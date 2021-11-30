Recount in Virginia House 85th District set for this week

Voters fill out their ballots in the gymnasium at Robert S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — One of the two outstanding recounts requested by Democratic incumbents who trail their GOP challengers in Virginia House races will take place Thursday and Friday.

Republicans won at least 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber in the Nov. 2 election and have said they expect their leads to hold in the 85th and 91st Districts, where the recounts were requested.

The secondary count of ballots in Virginia Beach’s 85th District race between Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Del. Alex Askew will kick off Thursday morning. That’s according to Christine Lewis, the city’s deputy registrar.

The second recount is expected to take place next week.

As of Nov. 8, unofficial results in both the 85th and 91st House districts fell under the .5% difference that allows for a state-funded recount if requested.

The Virginia Board of Elections voted to certify the election results on Nov. 15. There was a reported .44% margin in the 85th House race and a .33% margin in the 91st House race. Greenhalgh led Askew by 127 votes out of 28,413 votes counted as of Nov. 15.