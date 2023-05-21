VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — LiDestri Foods, the maker of Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce, has recalled 24-ounce jars of the product, because it may contain fish (anchovy).

People who are allergic to anchovy could have a life-threatening reaction if they consume the pasta sauce.

Diavolo pasta sauce was sold at Wegmans stores in Virginia, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, between April 3, 2023 and May 16, 2023.

Anyone who purchased Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce with a March 31, 2025 expiration date is urged to return it to the store for a full refund.