Target recalls 29,000 toddler rain boots due to choking hazard

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of the front view of the recalled Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Target is recalling 29,000 toddler rain boots.

The recall involves Cat and Jack “Lilia” rain boots in sizes 5-12. The unicorn horn on the rain boots can detach and potentially pose a choking hazard to young children.

So far, there are eleven cases of the unicorn’s horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

The rain boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com and google express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately return the rain boots to any Target store for a full refund.

