SunTree Snack Foods recalls roasted salted cashew & trail mix due to possible glass pieces

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — SunTree Snack Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

Officials say that no injuries have been reported, however, the recall was issued after a customer notified officials that the product contained glass pieces.

Following a preliminary investigation, SunTree officials believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the following list of items with the lot code and expiration

date are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund:

The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida,

Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas,

and Virginia.

Those with questions may contact the company at 1-480-719-6900 (ext. 219) from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.