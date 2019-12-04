Some ready-to-eat salads, sushi and spring rolls recalled from several retailers

Some Ready-to-eat salads, sushi and spring rolls sold at several retailers in Virginia, North Carolina and other states are being recalled.
The recalled salads were produced by Fuji Food Products and distributed to Giant Eagle, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and other outlets.
The products are being voluntarily recalled because they could have been contaminated with listeria during production.
The problem was discovered in Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection by the FDA, but no illnesses have been reported.
Exposure to listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.
The product was sold and/or distributed in the following states:
Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Stores that sold the products are 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
Consumers who purchased any of the products should not eat them and should discard or return them.
For questions, call Fuji Foods’ customer service line at 1-888-667-1504.
UPC Code, Product Description and Range of Sell-By Dates:
|7-32869-28101-5
|Okami 8pc California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28102-2
|Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28103-9
|Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28104-6
|Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28105-3
|Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28111-4
|Okami 8pc Supreme Combo
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28112-1
|Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28122-0
|Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28200-5
|Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28201-2
|Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28262-3
|Okami 8pc Seafood Combo
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28114-5
|Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28113-8
|Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|603751
|Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl
|11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|614719
|Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad
|11/19/2019- 12/03/2019
|908795
|Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz
|11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|921510
|Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz
|11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|646574
|Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz
|12/10/2019-12/24/2019
|348966
|Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|348997
|Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|513289
|Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|603775
|Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll
|11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|909822
|Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019