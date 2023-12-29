PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for high-powered magnetic balls due to an ingestion hazard.

The recalled Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks, which is sold exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy, do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation.

Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks (Courtesy: CPSC)

The sets are said to contain magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, which is used to reduce the risk of injury to children under three years of age. The magnets were found to also be stronger than permitted.

According to the CPSC, when high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can become easily lodged in the digestive system, which can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Consumers are encouraged to get a refund on the 5mm magnetic ball sets.