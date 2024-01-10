HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced an allergy alert and recall for Publix Deli “Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce”.

The item was sold at Publix Stores in Virginia as well as in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to the FDA, Ventura Foods issued an allergy alert on undeclared fish (anchovy) in the sauce on January 8, 2024. They began a voluntary recall of the sauce sold at Publix Super Market, Inc.

The company announced, the mustard sauce contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce, which may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not marked on the label.

There have been no cases of illness reported.

Ventura Foods says if customers have the product they should discard it or return it to their local Publix store for a full refund. If customers have questions, call Ventura Foods Customer Relations at (888) 500-0086 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Publix Super Markets removed the recalled product from their shelves.