(WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a recall for ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products that could be contaminated with extraneous material.

According to the USDA, over 130,000 pounds of the Parkview ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa have been recalled due to multiple complaints of bone fragments found inside of the product.

The specific product was produced on Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. Product details can be found below: 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa,” with P-32009 and “USE BY APR. 24 24” or “USE BY APR. 27 24” printed on the package. Courtesy: USDA

As of Jan. 17, there has been one reported minor oral injury related to the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is encouraging anyone concerned about a possible injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS urges anyone with this product to throw them away or to return to the store of purchase.

For any additional questions, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or fill out the Electronic Consumer Complaint Form here.