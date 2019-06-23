Perrigo recalls infant formula due to fears of metal

ALLEGAN, Mi. (WAVY) – Perrigo Company voluntarily recalls infant formula which has iron in its milk-based powder.

The Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula is exclusively sold at Walmart around the country.

According to the FDA, “fears of metal foreign matter” in the product has caused the Perrigo to recall over 20,000 containers of the instant formula.

Although no incident has been reported in relation to the specific product, Perrigo has taken the precaution to recall all containers due to a consumer report.

The FDA warns anyone who may have purchased the product to look for the Lot Code C26EVFV with a “used by” date of February 26, 2021 which can be found at the bottom of the package.

Anyone with concerns or questions about the recall may contact Perrigo Company at 866-629-6181.

For more information on this recall, you may visit the FDA site here.